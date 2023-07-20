A summer classic: Meet your local ice-cream truck driver

Summer is here and the weather is hot.

Scooter's ice cream truck is back on the road and have doubled down with a second truck this year. Ice cream trucks are becoming a rarity is many B.C. communities, but Scooter's co-owner Jim Linnell says the second truck has been working out great.

"We’ve actually split it with one truck doing West Kelowna and the Peachland area, and the other truck doing Kelowna and the Lake Country area. It just gets us in the neighbourhoods more often and gets us to the businesses that want us too," Linnell said.

Scooter’s Ice Cream has expanded their selection of cold treats to 32, keeping to the classics, but also adding in some new flavours.

"We have a new logo now, and we’ve changed our menu a bit, not a lot, but a bit ... Lynn has been going through the selections and created a great board, and so we’re excited to have people come out and try some of the new flavours," he said.

While Scooter’s also does bookings for events, if you’re just looking for a quick cooldown snack, the truck has nailed down a few locations where you can expect to see them on a regular basis.

“You can count on us being along the beach routes during the day in West Kelowna. On the Kelowna side, I’m usually in the commercial area of Kelowna as we have a lot of clients that like to see us come in," said Linnell.

"And then in the evenings, we’re in the neighbourhoods, and if you hear us, you can always call our number at Scooter’s and we’ll be happy to come to your door and park in your driveway and serve you and your neighbours a nice cold ice treat.”

Scooter's will be on the road until September 15.