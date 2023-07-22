Kelowna Toyota pairs up with Motionball Kelowna in support of Special Olympics

Photo: Motionball Kelowna/Instagram

Motionball is back in Kelowna for its 11th year.

The popular local fundraising event in support of special olympics has joined forces with Kelowna Toyota to make a difference in the lives of Special Olympic athletes.

The two organizations plan to make a big impact at this year’s annual event, with a fundraising goal of $250,000.

The event will take place on September 23 at City Park for a fun-filled day of athletic competition amongst family, friends, and colleagues alongside local special olympics athletes from the community.

Motionball Kelowna has now surpassed the $1 million total contribution mark to the special olympics movement, helping individuals with intellectual disabilities realize their dreams.

“This event is truly unique,” says event director, Derek Fuhr.

“There really isn’t any other event where you get to participate right alongside those who are impacted by your support. You get to see the difference you are making right up front by getting to know local Special Olympic athletes. It’s an amazing feeling.”

Registration is now open for Motionball Marathon of Sport 2023.

Those interested are encouraged to sign up to secure their spot. This event is not competitive and does not require participants to be good at sports. Everyone is welcome to join in on the fun and support the cause, whether it is as a team member, captain, volunteer or donor.