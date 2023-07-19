Homebuilders call for change to address Lake Country ‘housing crisis’

Photo: Wayne Moore Construction crews digging on the site of Water Street by the Park in Kelowna in 2022.

The Canadian Homebuilders Association-Central Okanagan is calling on municipal leaders and stakeholders to work together to find solutions to what it calls a housing crisis in Lake Country.

The CHBA issued a news release commenting on the Housing Needs Assessment that was recently release by the District of Lake Country. In particular the builders take issue with the fact that the district only issued 66 building permits in 2022.

“The housing crisis in Lake Country has reached a tipping point, requiring immediate attention and concerted efforts to ensure the well-being of its residents and the sustainable development of the community. The Lake Country Housing Needs Assessment, a comprehensive report conducted every five years, has unveiled startling insights into the pressing need for housing affordability and accessibility,” said the CHBA-CO in its release.

It says the report highlights how the influx in population has outpaced development of new housing units, resulting in a critical shortage of available homes.

“It is estimated that Lake Country needs 2,505 new housing units by 2031 to meet the needs of a growing community. This means that Lake Country needs to approve at least 250 housing units per year, while it has averaged 147 over the last several years.”

One of the major concerns on the homebuilders is the lack of housing diversity. It points out that 66% of housing units are single-detached dwellings, which is 20% higher than Vernon or Kelowna.

“Only 8% of housing stock is one-bedroom options, making it difficult for one-and-two person households to call Lake Country home,” notes CHBA-CO.

It’s calling for a multi-faceted approach that includes:

Collaborate with the home building and development industry: members of organizations like CHBA-CO build throughout the Okanagan Valley and across Canada. Their expertise from other jurisdictions can help identify barriers to getting housing built as well as innovative ideas to help supply catch up. Launch a ‘missing middle’ housing taskforce: A diversity of housing options are needed for Lake Country to create a sustainable local community for all. Consideration should be given as to the role missing middle housing can play and how Lake Country can get more of it built. This requires engagement from city council, city staff, the residential construction industry, and community members. Utilize the housing accelerator fund for major infrastructure work: Asking new development to pay for the decisions of past councils will make housing more expensive for all. The housing accelerator fund presents a federally funded opportunity to invest in infrastructure (such as water) so that development cost charges don’t skyrocket and get passed along to future home owners.

“By working together, we can create a Lake Country where every individual has access to safe, affordable, and dignified housing,” adds the CHBA-CO.