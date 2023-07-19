Kelowna RCMP impound motorcycle, two cars for excessive speed in a matter of hours

Photo: RCMP A car was impounded after it was clocked going 135 in a 90 km/h zone on Highway 97 near Ellison Lake Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

A motorcycle caught going 50 km/h over the posted speed limit and a car clocked at 45 km/h over have both been impounded after the drivers were pulled over by Kelowna RCMP officers this morning.

The first incident happened just before 6 a.m., as an officer was starting their shift and spotted a red 1985 Yamaha motorcycle turn left from Gordon Drive onto Clement Avenue and accelerate at a high rate of speed westbound down Clement.

A radar gun shows the bike was travelling at 103 km/h. The posted speed limit is 50 km/h.

The officer pulled over the bike in the RCMP detachment parking lot. The driver, a 33-year-old man, was issued a ticket for excessive speed and his motorcycle was impounded.

Not long after, another officer pulled over a 2004 Mazda 3 that was clocked at 135 km/h in the 90 km/h zone on Highway 97 near Ellison Lake. The 24-year-old man behind the wheel, who had a Class 7 graduated license, was ticketed, and his car was also impounded.

A short time later, in the same general area another car was stopped for excessive speeding. The vehicle was impounded and the 20-year old male driver was issued tickets for excessive speed and having no insurance.

“Drivers continue to put themselves and others at risk by driving at these speeds on our streets,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera, media relations officer with the Kelowna RCMP.

“Our traffic and other frontline officers are committed to removing these vehicles and their drivers from our roadways and issuing the appropriate fines. These high speeds and complete disregard for public safety is not acceptable.”

He points out that since the beginning of the year, the Kelowna Regional RCMP Detachment has issued 35 excessive speed tickets. “This is a detachment priority and will remain as such until the message is understood,” said Della-Paolera.

The fines for excessive speeding can range from $368 up to $483 and come with 3 demerit points.