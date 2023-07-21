Kelowna sexual assault complainant frustrated with slow pace of investigation

Photo: file photo



A woman who says she was sexually assaulted by a taxi driver is speaking out about the way her case is being handled by the Kelowna RCMP.

A.V. says she called a cab to take her home from Rutland on March 27. She says the driver took advantage of the fact she was intoxicated, taking her to his house instead.

“My memory is not the greatest but I remember him asking 'if we’re going to do this' and remember waving my ring in his face telling him I’m married, please take me home,” said A.V.

Castanet is not naming her because she is the victim of an alleged sexual assault.

A.V. says the officer assigned to her case has not responding to calls and emails in a timely fashion.

Four months after the incident, no charges have been laid and A.V. said if it hadn’t been for Castanet reaching out to the RCMP about the file, she doesn’t know where the investigation would be.

She says both her mother and her aunt were raped in their past, but she hoped that the police treatment of such cases had progressed since then.

“They always told me that they never took things seriously way back then. Now we’re in 2023 and I thought that was supposed to be making a difference. I thought these type of things should be handled way more professional than what they’re still doing.”

She said her lawyer had to track down the GPS record from the taxi company that allegedly shows the car went to the driver’s house not her addressed after she was picked up. The officer apparently went to the wrong cab company weeks later to get the GPS details.

“He had months to go there, months to pull the GPS and to start investigating what had happened. He didn’t do any of that.

“Even when you went to them and prompted him to finally contact me, he was at the wrong taxi company all day. We’re going on four months now,” A.V. adds.

She has still not received the results of medical tests after being treated at Kelowna General Hospital following the alleged assault.

A.V. has attempted to escalate the file, asking for a senior officer to contact her.

“I have tried two times and all they do is put a note on top of the file. And I never get a phone call or email from his superiors. It’s always been an email from the officer saying, ‘oh he’s been on vacation’ or ‘sorry I’ve missed you’. I’ve never been able to speak to anybody else.”

She says the waiting has taken a significant toll on her mental health.

“It’s kind of ruined my life at the moment. I just can’t shake this depression and anxiety.

“I have two little kids I have to wake up two every day when all I want to do is just lay in bed and cry.”

This week, after Castanet contacted them for a second time about the file, a member of the RCMP did speak to A.V. They also issued this statement:

“The Kelowna RCMP is actively investigating this matter, including oversight from Investigative Services and their Sex Crimes Unit. Sensitive and complex investigations with this much evidence collection takes time and must be done methodically and thoroughly. We will ensure our victim is kept up to date with the investigation as it progresses.”