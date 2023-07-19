Mosquito control catch basin treatments return to Central Okanagan

Photo: RDCO

The mosquito patrol is back on the beat in the Central Okanagan.

The second round of catch basin mosquito control will start in many Central Okanagan neighbourhoods next week.

The program will start July 22 and run until July 28, weather permitting.

You might spot the regional district mosquito control program crew members wearing their high visibility vests driving scooters or vehicles, dropping water-soluble pouches containing an environmentally approved mosquito larvicide into the roadside catch basins.

The first part of the program started last month and approximately 12,000 roadside catch basins will be treated as part of the program.

The Regional District provides nuisance mosquito control services in the City of Kelowna, District of Lake Country, District of Peachland, Westbank First Nation, the Sunset Ranch community in the Central Okanagan East Electoral Area and a small section of West Kelowna Estates in the City of West Kelowna.