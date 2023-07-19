Second fire at Kelowna's Glenmore landfill in less than 10 days

Photo: Contributed Fire at the Glenmore landfill on July 10.

A second fire at the Glenmore landfill in less than than 10 days has been extinguished by firefighters.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, the Kelowna Regional Dispatch Centre received reports of another fire at the landfill.

Crews arrived to find a 50x75 foot fire with flames three to four feet high, says Kelowna Fire Department Platoon Capt. Scott Clarke.

Landfill staff and firefighters worked together to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown but not suspicious, says Clarke.

There were no injuries during the incident.

KFD responded with three engines, a water tender, deputy chief and command unit, along with 14 personnel.

Heavy equipment and a water tender from the landfill assisted in dousing the flames.

This was the second fire at the landfill in just over a week.

On July 10, fire broke out in buried garbage at the landfill, taking crews several hours to extinguish.