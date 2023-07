Photo: FortisBC About 1,600 customers in Ellison are without power on Tuesday night, according to FortisBC.

FortisBC said the outage happened just before 10 p.m.

An area resident told Castanet News a vehicle appears to have hit a power pole on Old Vernon Road, with emergency crews responding to the crash. FortisBC has yet to confirm the cause of the outage.

FortisBC estimated power will be restored by 2 a.m. on Wednesday.