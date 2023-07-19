Kelowna sexual health clinic closes until fall amid staffing shortage

Photo: Contributed A poster on the front door of the Kelowna Options clinic.

A sexual health services clinic in Kelowna has closed until the fall due to staffing challenges.

The Kelowna Options for Sexual Health Clinic on Rutland’s Aurora Crescent closed on July 7 until the fall with a notice on its door directing patients to the Vernon clinic or tele-health.

Options for Sexual Health is a non-profit that operates more than 50 clinics across the province that offer various sexual and reproductive health services.

Nicole Pasquino, the group’s clinical practice director, says they have a shortage of administrative clinical staff, nurses and doctors that has been exacerbated by the pandemic and struggles of the broader healthcare system.

“Most of our staff will work one or two clinics a month,” she said. “Almost all of them work in other demanding jobs within the healthcare system.”

The organization’s funding model as a non-profit also means they are forced to pay about 20% less than a unionized employer. Many staff at the clinic take shifts on top of their regular jobs because they believe in the group’s mission.

"The burnout from COVID doesn't allow for a lot of flexibility outside the current demands of the healthcare system,” Pasquino said. “And most people who are working within health authorities, like hospitals, or public health, have such high demand put in them now that the energy to bring that into another area is difficult.”

Pasquino says the non-profit funding model for sexual health services needs to be re-examined by the government. In 2010, Interior Health pulled sexual health services out of public health.

Now with the closure of the Options clinic in Kelowna, if people cannot get to Vernon and they don’t have a family doctor, they will be forced to go to an urgent and primary care centre — which is not ideal.

“Sexual health is a very sensitive area,” Pasquino said. “So a lot of clinicians don't have a high level of comfort — that's why we're a specialty area, our clinicians are trained in trauma-informed reproductive health care.”

“Nurses are required to do an extra specialty to become a reproductive health nurse,” she continued. “We see a lot of vulnerable people, trans folk, people who face gender based violence, those things aren't always best served in a place like an urgent care centre.”

Demand for services at the Kelowna clinic was high and patients were often turned away due to capacity issues even when the location was fully staffed.

Pasquino says they hope to reopen the clinic in the fall but have positions that must be filled first. Open positions are listed here.