Chicks with Sticks golf tournament raises more than $27k for charity

Photo: file photo Chicks with Sticks event in 2019

The annual "Chicks with Sticks" charity golf tournament was another rousing success.

The seventh annual tournament held Monday at Black Mountain Golf Course raised more than $27,000 for The Foundry who support youth mental health in the Central Okanagan.

Over the seven years the ladies only tournament has been running, nearly $170,000 has been raised for local charities.

Foundry Kelowna is an integrated youth and family centre that unites partner organizations to provide co-ordinated services addressing the primary care, mental health, substance use, counselling and social services needs of youth from ages 12 to 24 as well as their families.