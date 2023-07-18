Kelowna RCMP looking for van that hit cyclist and drove away

Photo: Kelowna RCMP

The Kelowna RCMP is asking for the public's help finding a vehicle and driver involved in a hit-and-run on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the 2100 block of Enterprise Way on July 16 just before noon when a man was riding his bike and was struck by a white van.

The driver stopped and got out of the van, spoke briefly with witnesses before getting back into his vehicle, and fled the scene before police arrived.

Police say they were unable to determine the license plate on the vehicle from dashcam footage provided by a witness.

The vehicle is described as a Ford Freestar model from the mid to late 2000s and is white with a roof rack. It has a large dent on the passenger side of the front bumper underneath the headlight and has peeling paint on the license plate.

The van and driver were last seen heading westbound and failed to stop for a red light at Harvey Avenue and Spall Road.

The driver is described as a Caucasian male in his 20s.

The victim was taken to the hospital by paramedics with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking the public who were traveling on Enterprise Way on Sunday from 11:50 a.m. to 12:05 p.m. and who may have dashcam footage to contact the Kelowna RCMP Detachment at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2023-40825.

If you would like to remain anonymous, witnesses can contact the Central Okanagan Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).