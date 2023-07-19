Kelowna Blenz Coffee owner attacked, called racial slurs

Madison Reeve

David Dong was left emotionally shaken, along with scratches, scrapes and bruises after an attack by a woman inside his downtown Kelowna coffee shop.

Dong is the owner of Blenz Coffee in the Innovation Centre on Doyle Avenue and was working alone on Saturday afternoon at around 1 p.m. when a woman wandered into his store.

Dong says the woman demanded water.

When he asked the woman for payment, Dong says the situation escalated.

"I said you need to get out of here if you have no money to pay, and then on the way out, she said, 'f*** yellow monkey, you should get out of the country.'"

Dong says the woman then grabbed two metal jugs and threw them at his face.

"I was so nervous, so scared. I ran from the back of the counter, and then I ran to the front, so I tried to control her, and then we started fighting."

"All of my body is now purple... everywhere. Actually, inside my mouth and all over my body. It's all purple. There was a security guard and two witnesses behind the garage door. I yelled to the security guard, 'I said call 911. Come inside to give me a hand,'" Dong said.

"He's a nice guy, but he is only 21 years old. He was super nervous, I could tell."

Roughly 10 RCMP officers arrived at the scene a few moments later and arrested the suspect.

Dong says an RCMP officer told him the woman is known to the police.

Dong has owned Blenz for seven years and has lived in Canada for 10. He is originally from China.

"I can't stand people telling me 'go back to your country.' I didn't do anything wrong. I do a lot of donations... I know almost everyone in the community."

One of the coffee shop's windows was completely smashed. Damage from the incident is still being totalled.

Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for more details.