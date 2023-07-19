Kelowna is set to host BC Skeet Championships this week

Photo: John Scott COSSC member Elaine Hoeppner shooting from station 7 as clay target leaves the low house.

Some of the best shots in the west will be in Kelowna this weekend for the Western Canadian Skeet Championships.

Kelowna’s Central Okanagan Shotgun Sports Club will be hosting the event Friday through Sunday.

The event takes place at the COSS Club located at #25 Joe Rich Main Forest Service Road.

Club president Bob Larue started the Western Canadian tournament back in 2011 and looks forward to welcoming shooters from B.C. and Western Canada to Kelowna.

Some of the competitors include past champion, John Dong from Ft. Qu’Appelle, Sask. who won the event in 2016, Kevin Jarocki from Regina, Sask. who won High Over All at the event in 2022 in Olds Alberta.

Many of the top shooters from British Columbia including the only two-time Western Canadian winner, Bob LaRue from Kelowna and B.C.'s 2020 provincial runner-up, Mike McMichael will also be strong contenders this year. A pair of B.C. women will be competing for the title including the 2022 Canadian National Ladies Champion, Elaine Heoppner from Abbotsford, BC.

"The first day of competition is the most demanding, shooting 100 doubles from different positions, with two targets released simultaneously from a high house and a low house at opposite ends of the field," Larue says.

The public is welcome to watch these high-calibre athletes.

For more information click here.