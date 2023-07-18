Deadline to raise money to purchase Okanagan parkland has been extended

Photo: B.C. Parks Foundation

The B.C. Parks Foundation is still short of its goal of raising the $4 million it needs to buy 151 acres of waterfront land on the eastern shore of Okanagan Lake, so they have extended their fundraiser for another week.

The foundation wants to buy the land, which is surrounded by Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park, and add it to the park in order to protect it from development.

The foundation initially said it needed to raise the last $750,000 by July 15 to make the purchase but they are still short by $172,271 so the deadline has now been extended by a week.

“If there is one thing British Columbians love, it's where we live,” says foundation CEO Andy Day. "Tens of thousands of people have come together to protect 25 places throughout the province in the last five years, and now it’s the Okanagan’s chance to protect a special place near and dear to its heart.”

The property is one of the only privately owned pieces of Okanagan Lake waterfront left and the fundraisers feel it's important to add the park in part because of its connectivity to the other parks in the region.

The purchase will support and kick off a larger campaign by the Okanagan Nation Alliance and the Okanagan Collaborative Conservation Program to create a wildlife corridor that would run 65 kilometres to Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park in the North Okanagan. That is part of a larger vision to continue a corridor down into Washington State.

"The park protects a whole host of species at risk," says local resident and University of British Columba Okanagan professor emeritus Dr. Ian Walker. "There are elk and mountain goats and bighorn sheep down in the park, as well as cougars and bears. Golden eagles are known to nest in the park. And you just go on and on."

For more information or to donate click here.