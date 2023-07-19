$15,000 to support counselling for sexually abused children

Cindy White

A local organization known for its efforts to provide essential educational and medicare care for children in India and other parts of the world is giving back to Kelowna.

The East Meets West Children’s Foundation has donated $15,000 to the Child Advocacy Centre to support mental health counselling for sexually abused children.

“If we can contribute towards early intervention or supports at a very early stage, that child has the ability to lead a full life,” said city councillor Mohini Singh, who is the chair of the foundation.

“This is not an overnight fix,” she adds. “This is a lifetime fix. But if we can jump in and support counselling at an early stage, there is a chance the child will be able to lead a very emotionally health life.”

The Child Advocacy Centre of Kelowna does not receive government support. It is entirely run on grants and charitable donations.

“Year-over-year, the demand for our services has been growing by 50 per cent, so we are rapidly growing," explains CAC executive director Ginny Becker.

“And the thing about our work is that our files don’t really close.

“We can have children with us for three months or five years, depending on the criminal justice process. So, the need never goes down. It just continually grows.”

Becker says through their work, they know that every child who comes through the CAC and their siblings need mental health support.

The money donated by the East Meets West Children’s Foundation comes from its annual Diwali dinner, which raised $100,000 last year. This year’s dinner is scheduled for Oct. 21.

“It’s such an amazing evening. We have music, we have dancing, we have great food, we do auctions. Primarily that’s our main driver,” said board member Indy Brar, who adds they are very thankful for the generosity of the Kelowna community.

New board member Tod Alstad says a recent tour of the CAC was life-changing.

“If we can do a little bit to help this place take care of these children, I think we’re doing a little bit and could probably do more.”