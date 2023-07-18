Pilot program testing bear resistant garbage carts put on hold

Photo: RDCO Residents are being reminded to take steps to remove bear attractants from around their homes.

A pilot program testing bear resistant garbage containers in parts of the Regional District of Central Okanagan has been put on hold.

The RDCO is reminding residents to manage attractants around their homes, including their garbage bins as bears activity picks up across the region.

“Don’t attract bears or any other wildlife to your garbage unnecessarily. If they find your waste, they can make a real mess, and pose a risk to you, your family, and themselves,” says waste reduction facilitator Rae Stewart.

She suggests keeping trash carts in a locked shed or garage until garbage day.

Stewart notes that the bear resistant cart pilot program is on hold for the time being because, thus far, the carts tested failed to meet requirements regarding durability, ease of use and size demands require to roll out on a wider scale.

For the third year in a row, the RDCO is partnering with WildSafeBC to help provide bear awareness across the entire Central Okanagan.

“The WildSafeBC Central Okanagan program helps reduce wildlife conflicts by providing education across the region for residents, monitoring carts set out the night before pick-up, and monitoring bear and wildlife activity in general. This is in addition to the Okanagan Westside WildSafeBC program,” said Stewart.

WildSafeBC tips to keep wildlife wild and communities safe:

Only put garbage out for collection on the morning of pickup, never the night before.

Encourage your neighbours to do the same, offer to help if they are not able to put garbage out at appropriate times.

Secure your garbage on non-collection days; store it securely in your garage, or garden shed, chain it to a secure structure.

Consider freezing your kitchen scraps until the morning of collection day.

Keep your barbeque clean and covered.

Pick ripe or fallen fruit immediately; if composting, or putting in yard waste cart, ensure the units are secured from wildlife access.

Use bird baths and houses to attract birds, rather than bird feeders.

Do not leave pet food outdoors.

To report wildlife human conflicts, contact the BC Conservation Officer Service Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) line at 1.877.952.7277.

For more tips on keeping nosy bruins out of your trash, visit the WildSafeBC website or reach out to the WildsafeBC Coordinator Central Okanagan, at [email protected]