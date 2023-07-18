Pair of pot belly pigs spotted roaming the streets of Lake Country

Photo: Penny Dirks Pot belly pigs roaming the streets of Lake Country Monday, July 17, 2023.

A pair of pot belly pigs were spotted roaming the streets of Lake Country Monday night.

"We had a couple of friendly greeters in our front yard last night," said Penny Dirks.

She spotted the porkers hanging around Meadowbrook Estates area in Lake Country.



"No one seems to know who they belong to and all efforts to try and have them picked up by the SPCA have been unsuccessful," Dirks said Monday evening.

The pigs were spotted roaming in different parts of Lake Country, Dirks says, "within about a five-kilometre radius of where we live, they could be from anywhere."

The pigs caused quite a stir online and speculation mounted as to who the pigs belonged to and what could be done to return them to their rightful owner.

"One of the neighbours apparently called the SPCA, they wouldn't come out and get them. And somebody else had said they called the pound of all things. And they said it wasn't their jurisdiction. And so it wasn't that we didn't try to do something," Dirks says.

The pigs were nowhere to be found Tuesday morning when Dirks husband went to check on them.

"My husband went down there this morning and he said, 'I can't see them', but they would blend in pretty good."

However, later Tuesday morning Dirks discovered that the pigs managed to find their way home, "my daughter posted it on Facebook and the owner messaged her and said that they are home safe and sound."