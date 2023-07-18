BC SPCA investigating after dog rescued from hot car in Kelowna

Photo: Pixabay/stock photo

The BC SPCA is investigating a case of a dog left in a car in Kelowna, in sizzling temperatures.

A Castanet reader reached out after she came across a small dog, possibly a Beagle puppy, in a car in the Costco parking lot on Saturday. The temperature that day reached nearly 34 C.

“People...do not leave your pet in the car! Found a little one crying for help. The firemen said she was in distress. Heartbreaking! We were there for 30 minutes plus...still no owner! So mad! Parking lot temp at Costco was 34.5,” said the woman in an email.

The BC SPCA confirms it received a report about a dog left in a vehicle at that location.

“The dog was removed from the vehicle by a firefighter and taken to a veterinarian. One of our animal protection officers will be conducting an investigation into the incident,” said Eileen Drever, senior officer, protection and stakeholder relations, BC SPCA.

The organization receives nearly 1,000 calls every year asking it to rescue pets left inside cars and trucks in hot weather.

The temperature inside a vehicle can quickly become life threatening, even when parked in the shade with the windows cracked open.

According to the SPCA, dogs cannot release heat from their bodies as efficiently as humans because they don't sweat. Heatstroke and heat exhaustion can set in within a matter of minutes.



-with files from Madison Reeve