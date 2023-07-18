Kelowna dog attack caught on doorbell camera

Madison Reeve

It's a dog owner's worst nightmare.

Tiana Stuart was out for a walk with her pitbull-mixed dog named Pretty Girl, or PG, on Thursday night when she was knocked to the ground after an off-leashed dog lunged at PG.

Stuart says the incident happened just before 10 p.m. on July 13 along Ethel Street and was captured on a homeowner's doorbell camera.

She tells Castanet that the unleashed dog was roughly 100 pounds and appeared to be a cane corso/mastiff mix.

The dog came charging from across the street, with no owners in sight, and locked onto PG.

"I saw it coming at me, but it was quite close already. I started yelling at it and tried to step in front of my dog, thinking that would deter it, but it just pushed right past me," she said.

The 26-year-old says a couple witnessed the attack across the street and came running to help.

"The man came over and was hitting the dog, but it wasn't letting up."

After about a minute, the 100-pound attacking dog released Pretty Girl's neck. PG was wearing a muzzle at the time of the attack and was unable to fight back.

Stuart says the beige dog ran away right after the incident.

"I was in shock and crying. My dog was bleeding from her neck, chest, and shoulder."

Stuart says she drove to Fairfield Animal Hospital right away where her dog underwent emergency surgery with costs totalling over $800.

Stuart is a nurse and has been forced to take time off work to care for her dog.

"She will need her drain removed in five days along with 14 stitches. I am physically okay following the incident, aside from some cuts and bruises. I’m quite emotionally shaken."

Stuart says PG will be unable to go for walks for several weeks.

"She is quite sleepy and moving slowly."

RDCO dog control is investigating.

"They said there have been positive developments. Apparently, someone else came forward who saw a dog matching the same description in the same area and at the same time."