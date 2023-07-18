City of Kelowna, RDCO tighten watering restrictions

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna's water utility is implementing Stage 1 water restrictions in response to the ongoing hot, dry conditions across the region.

The first level of restrictions will commence on Wednesday.

The announcement follows the province's call for all residents to do their part to conserve water.

Under Stage 1 restrictions, residents who receive their water from the Kelowna water utility will be restricted to watering three days a week.

Odd-numbered addressed can water using automated irrigation systems and manual sprinklers Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday while even-numbered addresses can water Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

No one is permitted to water on Monday.

Other water utilities within the city including Glenmore Ellison Irrigation District and Rutland Waterworks are implementing similar measures to ensure a consistent water supply.

“We are not immune to drought conditions in Kelowna despite the size of Okanagan Lake. As we the enter peak season for water use, we need to prioritize conservation to guarantee consistent water supply for all water utility customers,” says water quality and customer care supervisor Ed Hoppe.

“Roughly a quarter of the Utility’s water is used on yards so a great first step is for all of us to familiarize ourselves with the watering schedule and comply with restrictions.”

The Regional District of Central Okanagan, meanwhile, announced Tuesday that it is going to stage three watering restrictions for all the water systems it operates — Star Place, Falcon Ridge, Killiney Beach, Sunset Ranch, Upper Fintry / Shalal Road / Valley of the Sun and Westshore.

While stage three water restrictions are in place, outdoor lawn and garden irrigation is only permitted one day per week. If needed, those with an even number street address may water outdoors on Saturday while customers with an odd number street address may water outside on Sunday.

The filling of swimming pools, hot tubs, garden ponds and decorative fountains is banned, as is washing a vehicle or boat, driveway, sidewalk or patio.

The City of West Kelowna moved to stage two restrictions this week.