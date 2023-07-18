Kelowna Springs golf course will operate as an 18-hole course for one more year

Photo: Kelowna Spring

Kelowna Springs will operate as an 18-hole golf course for one final year in 2024.

Denciti Development Corp. which owns the 106.4 acre property confirmed the news Tuesday morning.

Company CEO Gerry Fawley told Castanet News they have extended a final one-year lease to operate the golf course next year.

Denciti purchased the property last year after the future land use was designated industrial with plans to redevelop the site.

Despite a decision by council last month to return the future land use designation in the Official Community Plan to private recreation, Fawley said at the time the golf course would not remain in its current form in the long term.

He pitched a preliminary plan to retain the back-nine as a nine hole golf course and redeveloping the rest of the property for industrial use.

For that to happen, the transition would have to be seamless.

In a brief statement, Fawley thanked Ian Robertson for renewing the lease through the 2024 golf season, giving the company time to come up with a plan that can work for all concerned.

"Our next step involves putting forward a collaborative and thorough concept for the property that finds a balance between recreational use and Kelowna’s need for industrial land," Fawley said in a statement.

"We believe through open dialogue and constructive engagement, we can find a solution that contributes positively to the community as a whole."