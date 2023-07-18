Okanagan Lake tops list of deadliest lakes in B.C. for accidental drownings

Photo: Kirk Penton A report by the BC Coroners Service says 30 people died of accidental drownings in Okanagan Lake between 2012 and 2022.

A lot of people have drowned in lakes and rivers in the Thompson Okanagan over the past decade.

A new report by the BC Coroners Service says there were 86 accidental drowning deaths in the province last year, the second worst year since 2012. The deadliest year was 2020, when there were 87 deaths.

Over the decade 838 people lost their lives in drownings. Most took place while they were boating or swimming. Nearly one-third of all accidental drowning deaths (32%) occurred in the Interior Health Authority region.

The Fraser River was the deadliest waterway, accounting for 53 drownings between 2012 and 2022.

The second worst, and the top lake for drownings was Okanagan Lake, where 30 people died in the same span. Shuswap Lake (9), Kalamalka Lake (7), Wood Lake (6), Mara Lake (6) and Skaha Lake (5) all made the top ten.

The second deadliest river in the province was the Thompson River, accounting for nine lost lives. It was followed by the Columbia River (8) and the Similkameen River (7). The Kettle River and Cascade Falls, near Christina Lake, was the location of five deaths.

Last year, 15 people died while boating, 17 while swimming and 14 from falls into water. There were eight drownings during other aquatic activities, nine in bathtubs, five during land, ice or air transport and two were occupational related. Between 2012 and 2022, boating was the leading cause of drownings (19%), followed by swimming (18%) and falls in water (17%).

Men made up 78% of deaths in the 10 year span, with those aged 19-29 the most likely to drown. However, in 2022 the leading age group was 70+, followed by 50-59. Between 2012 and 2020, alcohol and/or drugs were factors in more than half of the deaths of people aged 30-39.

The report shows that the majority of victims were British Columbians, accounting for 85% of drownings.