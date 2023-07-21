New conductor named for Okanagan Symphony Youth Orchestra

Photo: Contributed

The Okanagan Symphony Society has named Zeena Zaiyouna as the new conductor for the Okanagan Symphony Youth Orchestra (OSYO).

Zaiyouna is an orchestral conductor, oboist, pianist, clinician and educator.

She has a Masters of Lifelong Learning (M.Ed.) from Denmark and a degree in oboe performance from Queen’s University.

She has also served as the assistant conductor of the Ontario Pops Orchestra and has taught music and performance at all levels of the school system.

Zaiyouna’s appointment marks the first change in leadership of the youth orchestra in 12 years.

"I feel privileged and excited to be joining this vibrant youthful community as the new conductor. It's almost time for the downbeat, and I'm inspired to play and to experience the resonance, cacophony and euphonic sounds of the OSYO!," she said.

Details of the OSYO’s 2023/2024 season — including November and May concert cycles will be announced closer to the end of the summer.