Downtown Kelowna bar still battling with back alley mayhem

Photo: Colin Dacre City bylaw clearing an alleyway behind the IH Outreach Urban Health Centre.

The owners and employees of a downtown business have written a letter to Kelowna's mayor and council to draw attention to ongoing street issues around their bar.

The Blue Gator at 441 Lawrence Avenue is owned by Larry Smith. For the second time this year, Smith and longtime employee Michelle Denero are raising concern about the daily challenges they face trying to run their business.

"We are just beside ourselves on how to deal with this daily issue," said Denero, referring to a recent incident that saw their garbage pickup refused due "blockage of the lane and refusal to move."

Denero says she took the complaints over to the Downtown Urban Outreach Centre at 1649 Pandosy Street to try and work out a compromise but was told by an employee at the centre to complain to the city.

Denero says she then called Kelowna's bylaw department, but was told they can only take action when the incident is happening.

"The situation out back of our building is becoming unmanageable for us. We call bylaw, RCMP, send emails and it just seems we are sent in circles with no help," she said.

Denero previously had her life threatened while asking some men to move on from the alleyway

"The group that is out back the most is a gang, if you want to call it that, apparently is known as the alley posse," she said, explaining the Blue Gator's staff have been approached by men with blunt weapons and warned to "stay on your side of the alley."

"I've witnessed drugs being given to people parked in our parking lot. Taking photos or video to get proof of our daily issues has become too unsafe."

"Our customers have been yelled at. The stench of urine can take your breath away, we have to constantly dump bleach water on our front deck," Denero says it is becoming increasingly dangerous for Blue Gator staff, especially on nights and weekends.

"How can the City of Kelowna or Interior Health not see what this site (is doing to) this area?" said Denero.

"Why is this site not in the main Interior Health building? Why is the safe-injection site entrance hidden in the back alley? If this site was in the city hall parking lot and staff had to see and deal with what we do every day, that site would be moved, guaranteed."

Castanet reported on an assault involving bear spray in the alley earlier this month.

Interior Health interim executive director of clinical operations in the Central Okanagan Lindsay Taberner says they are committed to being a good neighbour.

"We are doing everything we can, with the resources that we have, to prevent the congregation of individuals on the property outside the clinic."

City of Kelowna spokesperson Tom Wilson tells Castanet Interior Health chose the location because it allows for medical services under city zoning in an urban centre that offers the transportation and nearby outreach services for people who access the facility.

"In terms of threatening behaviour and threats, the people affected should definitely continue to report those incidents to the RCMP – if they have a log of reports, they (RCMP) dedicate appropriate resources to the issue/area," says Wilson.

The owner and employees of the Blue Gator say they feel like they have nowhere to turn but they are continuing to plead their case by documenting events as they happen and writing to the mayor and council.

"We have been threatened, yelled at, and one staff member physically attacked, what’s it going to take? A life lost over this location for someone to see how this site is not in the right place for daily business to have peace of mind for them and their staff to work?"

"City bylaw are keenly aware of the concerns and closely monitor that location throughout the day. They are doing their best to mitigate the complaints," Wilson says.

Interior Health says they have hired extra security to help with the situation and are collaborating with RCMP and city bylaw.

"This [security] position will continue through the summer months seven days/week. However, there are limits to what security staff are able to do off of Interior Health property, in which case support from RCMP and City bylaw staff may be required," IH said.