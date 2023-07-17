Smoke's Poutinerie offering free fries with curds and gravy on July 21 to 100 people

Photo: Smoke's Poutinerie

Calling all poutine lovers!

Smoke's Poutinerie is hitting the road this summer and will soon be stopping in Kelowna.

The franchise wants to convey that they offer much more than just fries, curds, and gravy.

The tour will stop in Kelowna on Friday, July 21, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Bernard location.

The first 100 people will be offered free poutine.

"This intensive, high-energy event brings the Smoke's Poutinerie Psycho Circus to each stop along the route," the website said.

The tour stops at 18 locations across the country.

Kelowna is the final stop of the summer.