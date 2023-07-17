$500 FireSmart grants offered to rural RDCO residents

Photo: FireSmart

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is encouraging residents living in unincorporated areas to apply for FireSmart grants to protect their properties.

The RDCO is running the program for all property owners in the Central Okanagan East and Central Okanagan West electoral areas. Residents who live in West Kelowna also have access to the program, but must contact the city. Peachland residents can get up to $1,000.

RDCO residents can visit the program webpage and schedule an appointment with FireSmart coordinator Adam Skrinnikoff, who will provide a personalized property assessment with recommended actions that will help reduce the potential fire hazard on the property. He can also answer any questions residents may have about FireSmart practices and the rebate program.

“Small steps can make a big impact to reduce the threat of wildfire to your home or property,” says Skrinnikoff

“FireSmart actions can include replacing combustible roof and siding materials, cleaning out gutters, removing cedar and juniper hedges and making sure that tree branches are limbed 2 metres up from the ground.”

A maximum rebate of up to $500 is available for 50 per cent of the costs of labour and supplies for those who take the recommended FireSmart actions. A limited number of rebates are available.

The City of Kelowna does not offer grants to residents, but operates a seasonal chipping program that offers free curbside removal and chipping of flammable plants, trees and shrubs.