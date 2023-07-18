Students nurses taking part in a capstone project to help unhoused community

Madison Reeve

A group of fourth-year nursing students at UBC Okanagan are taking part in a capstone project designed to help homeless people in the community.

Amy Combres and Julia Sutherland are collecting boxes full of items from businesses across Kelowna.

The pair, along with a few others from their program, will be handing them out to those living along the rail trail at the end of July.

The students say their goal is to hand out 200 reusable water bottles, hats, sunscreen, and sunglasses.

"Any sort of summer wellness supplies that, in your day-to-day life, you would really benefit from. Water bottles are really great just because it gets really hot here in the summer, so we want to make sure that they have access to hydration. Otherwise, things like dehydration and sunstroke can occur," Sutherland said.

The group of students have partnered with Hope Outreach, a local non-profit that provides nighttime outreach seven days a week for women of Kelowna and Vernon who are homeless.

Combres and Sutherland will be heading down to the rail trail on July 28 to hand out the supplies.

Several donation bins have been set up across the city for anyone who wishes to donate.

"We have one at Global Fitness, we have one at Anytime Fitness, we have one at the university as well just in case there are any students listening. It is going to be in the UBCO nursing lab, so feel free to drop by and drop some of those off."

Bins are also set up at Kettle Valley and Oxygen Yoga and Fitness.

The donation sites are open until July 24.

Sutherland says she hopes to continue working in outreach after graduation.

"I have definitely fallen in love with outreach nursing; it's really touched a soft spot in my heart, so I will definitely be doing more outreach in my career, and then I am not quite sure where I will end up. I might go on to become a nurse practitioner and then work in outreach more," she added.