Downtown Kelowna block party goes Saturday

Photo: Downtown Kelowna Association

The 32nd annual Downtown Kelowna Association Block Party will be taking over Bernard Avenue Saturday.

Kelowna’s downtown will be transformed into a family-friendly celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. that will stretch from “The Sails” up to St. Paul Street in the 500 Block of Bernard, including portions of the 1400 and 1500 Blocks of Pandosy Street.

This year's event will feature live entertainment and delicious food from dozens of local vendors who will be out showing off their goods and wares.

The Downtown Kelowna Association will give downtown vendors and Bernard Avenue merchants the opportunity for sidewalk displays and pop-up shops, augmented by a Street Market with over 70 vendors, artisans, community groups, live music, and plenty of free family entertainment.

Highlights from the event include:

Kerry Park

Inflatable bouncy castle, activities by YMCA and Sportball Okanagan

200 Block - Bernard

Live DJ from 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., plus a “Mystery Event” at 12:15 p.m.

300 Block - Bernard

All-day dance lessons and demos by Kelowna Salsa Bachata Kizomba Society

400 Block - Bernard

Westcorp Stage with live music from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

500 Block - Bernard

Family Fun and Science Zone, Bubbles & Balloons, Face Painting, and Splash Zone Dunk Tank Fundraiser

1400-1500 Blocks - Pandosy Street

“Chill Zone” presented by Lululemon & The Recovery Spa, Relaxation Massage by Rebalance Wellness, and Lime Scooter & E-Bike Ride Clinic 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

“After the successful return of Block Party in 2022, we’re excited for the expanded event footprint and even more free, family-friendly activities in Downtown Kelowna,” says Mark Burley, executive director of the DKA.

“Block Party is another event that is focused on building community while promoting visitation and commerce in Downtown Kelowna.”

The party will see road closures and parking restrictions along sections of Bernard Avenue and Pandosy Street which will go into effect Friday, July 21. Overnight parking will not be permitted in the 400 and 500 Blocks of Bernard Ave. or along the 1400 and 1500 Blocks of Pandosy.

"All vehicles must be removed from those areas by 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 22; vehicles left in the area will be towed at the owners’ expense. Signage about the closures and restrictions will be posted on Friday, July 21," according to a news release from the DKA.

For more information on the block party click here.