Muddiest dog race in the Okanagan now open to everyone

Photo: Rebellious Unicorns

Dog lovers get ready for the return of Kelowna’s top canine/owner obstacle race.

The Dirty Mutter is back, hosted by Results 4 Life Fitness. This year's event goes at 2454 Brentwood Road on August 27.



The race pits dogs and their owners against one another as they wind their way through an obstacle course that includes a mud crawl, tire jumps, seesaws and the zucchini carry. The course covers 1.5 to two kilometres and is suitable for any fitness level.

This year's race is also open to people who do not have dogs.

"By popular demand, Dirty Mutter is open to canines and their support team as well as teams or individuals wanting to have fun and get muddy without a dog," says organizer Rhonda Laturnus.



All money raised from the event will go directly to help care for the animals at Rescue Ranch Society, a local animal rescue in Black Mountain.

"This event does not judge time or perfection, but we do have prizes for muddiest dog, best costume, best team entry and volunteer vote," Laturnus says.

For more information or to enter the race click here.