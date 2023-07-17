One person hospitalized after assault on Kelowna's Leon Avenue

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna RCMP is investigating an assault involving multiple suspects on Leon Avenue Sunday evening.

The incident took place in the 900 block of Leon Avenue at approximately 10:45 p.m. Sunday. Multiple police vehicles were seen in the area and Leon Avenue was blocked off from Richter Street to Ethel Street.

"The assault stems from a dispute between the parties who are known to each other," says RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

Police made multiple arrests and one person was taken to hospital with minor injuries

"A larger number of officers attended and secured the area as one witness initially believed there was a firearm involved however police have since determined there wasn’t," added Cpl. Gauthier.

RCMP believes this was an isolated incident and there is no risk to the general public.