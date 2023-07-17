Woman attacked on Kelowna waterfront thanks those who jumped in to apprehend suspect

Photo: Contributed Members of the public apprehended a man after a woman was attacked and her cellphone slapped out of her hand along Kelowna's waterfront on July 12, 2023.

She was just out enjoying a walk on her lunch break when a man hit her from behind and knocked her cellphone flying.

A Kelowna woman is still shaken several days after she was attacked in broad daylight while walking along the city’s waterfront last week.

The 40-year-old, whose name we are withholding for her safety, says she works downtown and takes regular strolls. This is the first time anything like this has happened to her.

She was on the phone with her cousin, who was visiting from out of town, when it happened. She says the man tried to approach her earlier and was shouting. She continued on her way.

“The moment he walked by me he got really mad that I didn’t pay any attention to him, or something,” she said he tried to spit at her.

“I tried to leave again and he comes from the back, pushes me in my neck, kind of between my shoulders. I have scratches but I have no recollection how his hand or something scratched my face and the right side of my ear.”

Her assailant hit the phone out of her hand so hard that she says it flew through the air and landed on the windshield of an RV parked nearby.

The woman reached out to Castanet because she wanted to say thank-you to all the witnesses and other members of the public who saw the incident and came to her rescue. Several men apprehended the suspect and held him down until the RCMP arrived.

“I know there was one bad guy, but there were hundreds of nice people. Hundreds of nice people. They all came, they held him down until police came, they helped me.”

She’s especially thankful for the first man who saw the attack and launched himself after the suspected and shouted to get other people’s attention so they could stop him.

“He kind of dived and flew to catch this guy. If he didn’t do it, he would have ran away.”

Kudos also go out to the women who came to her aid, offering her water and ice for her scratched face and shoulder.

The woman doesn’t want people to be afraid to walk downtown because of what happened to her. “I don’t want people to get scared. Keep doing good, keep going to public places. This is just a random thing that happened.”

A man has been charged with assault and mischief in connection with the July 12 incident.

Contributed