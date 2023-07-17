Hot, sunny weather ahead with limited wildfire smoke

Cindy White

Umbrellas and hats are going to be hot commodities this week as people try to stay cool.

Hot, sunny weather is in the forecast across the Thompson Okanagan.

There is a slight chance of thunderstorms Monday night, but other than that, it should be mainly clear.

“A strong ridge is going to build again starting Tuesday. And the temperature is going to rise again to, on Tuesday high 20s, on Wednesday probably low 30s and then Thursday and Friday, low to mid 30s,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Johnson Zhong.

He says daytime highs will be about 3-5 degrees above normal for this time of year. The forecast calls for temperatures in Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon to reach 33 C on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Overnight lows will range from 13 C to 18 C.

We should escape the worst of the wildfire smoke affecting other parts of the province.

“The wind pattern could change on Wednesday. Tuesday night into Wednesday you might get some. I don’t see severe smoke but maybe (you’ll) get some local (smoke.),” said Zhong.

