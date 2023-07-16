’High risk’ missing Kelowna woman not seen since Friday

Photo: RCMP Belinda Turabamiwe was last seen at approximately 10:00 p.m. on Friday, July 14, 2023.

A Kelowna woman who is considered at “high risk” has been missing since Friday.

The Kelowna RCMP is requesting public assistance in locating Belinda Turabamiwe. The 51-year-old, who immigrated from Burundi in East Africa, was last seen at approximately 10:00 p.m. on July 14, 2023.

“Police and family are concerned for Belinda’s well being, adding this is out of character for her,” states Const. Mike Della-Paolera, media relations officer, Kelowna Regional Detachment.

Turabamiwe is described as:

Height: 5’10 (177.8 cm)

Weight: 175lb (79.3 kgs)

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

“As RCMP investigators continue to search for Belinda Turabamiwe, they are asking for the public to keep a watchful eye for her,” adds Const. Della-Paolera.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). Please reference RCMP file number 2023-40749.