Summer season in full bloom at Big White

Alpine flowers are blooming along many of the hiking and biking trails. Senior Vice President Michael J. Ballingall says the beautiful display definitely helps attract nature lovers and they’ve been seeing a lot of hikers since opening for the summer on June 29.

The resort was sold out yesterday for the Craft and Country, Beer and Music Mountain Festival.

So far, overall visitor numbers are lagging a bit year-over-year, but Ballingall suspects as the weather heats up in the valley, more people will start making their way to Big White. Temperatures up top tend to be about 10 degrees cooler than in the city.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of Big White Ski Resort.