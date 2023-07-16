Kelowna Scooter Fest a big success at Ben Lee Park

After COVID put live competitions on the shelf for a few years, the Kelowna Scooter Fest returned to Rutland’s Ben Lee Park, with dozens of riders from all over the continent here for a chance to qualify for the World Championship.

“It’s awesome! My favourite thing about scootering is going to competitions and it kind of sucked not going for four years, but it’s always the best time. You know, everyone just throws down and it’s just like one big family. No one’s really competing against each other, it’s just everyone hyping each other up,” said rider Jayden Lock.

“And it’s just like the best feeling knowing all your boys, all the families just cheering your name and stuff. It’s just the best feeling ever.”

International Scooter Federation president Samantha Deeder says these athletes put in countless hours of hard work and serious dedication to reach this level of competition.

“They are truly athletes. And that’s the hard thing. I mean, you have to have your cardio, you have to have the skill, you have to be huge into the sport to get to this level, like it’s ridiculous how talented these guys and girls are,” said International Scooter Federation president Samantha Deeder.

“I mean, some of these guys are just knocking it out of the park. Every year the tricks get harder and harder and at a higher level and another higher level. It’s just crazy to see what these guys are doing now. It’s almost impossible.”

Lock, who’s already earned a spot at the World Championships in Australia, says the competition was extremely stiff across all skill levels.

“One of the local guys from Armstrong, Wyatt Anderson, has always been one of the best riders. He’s probably won every single competition we’ve ever hosted here, so it’s just amazing seeing him. He stands out to me the most," said Lock.

"He’s an unreal rider. And as you guys would have just seen, one of the local Vernon kids just tried his first backflip down the 10-stair. He didn’t make it around, but he got super close and it was just awesome to see that.”

The top 10 competitors at Kelowna Scooter Fest will move on to the North American Qualifier in California, with the top winner getting the golden ticket straight to the world championships in Australia later this year.