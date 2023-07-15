Couple gets engaged at the finish line during 75th Interior Savings Across the Lake Swim

Cindy White

There was a very special surprise waiting at the finish line for one participant at the 75th Interior Savings Across the Lake Swim in Kelowna Saturday.

Peter Schofield pulled out a diamond ring and proposed to Melody Manuel. The couple from Abbotsford was taking part in the swim for the first time.

“It was awesome,” said Schofield when asked about the race. And he had plenty of words of praise for his new fiance, “You aced it, honey. You did well. You did so good.”

A friend was waiting at the finish line to hand over the ring and take pictures of the happy couple.

The event has evolved over the last three-quarters of a century.

“It used to be for elite swimmers, and we’ve changed it more into a family event now,” said executive director Peter Rudd. “There’s lots of families that swim it. Dads and sons and moms and daughters.

“It’s basically a bucket list swim now. It’s something that people want to cross off their list,” Rudd adds.

Plenty of memories were made this year, including by the youngest competitor, a nine-year-old who swam the 2.1 kilometres with dad in tow.

Profits from the Across the Lake Swim fund the YMCA Okanagan Swims Program which is aimed at drown-proofing children in the valley. To date, the volunteer-run organization has donated over $145,000 and helped more than 16,000 children learn to swim.



