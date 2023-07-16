Local MLAs to host Rutland town hall

Photo: Contributed

A pair of local BC United MLAs are hosting a town hall meeting next week in Rutland.

The ridings of Renee Merrifield (Kelowna-Mission) and Norm Letnick (Kelowna-Lake Country) share the Rutland neighbourhood.

While the meeting’s aim is to discuss a “positive vision for Rutland”, Letnick says they’ve been hearing a lot of complaints lately about crime. In particular, people are concerned with the five supportive housing facilities placed in the community by BC Housing and the recent relocation of the social services office right across the street from Letnick’s office.

“We are seeing an increase in drug use. What we’re hearing from the experts is that the city as a whole is seeing that, but it also means that Rutland people are seeing that,” said Letnick.

“We want to get people together and say look, Rutland is a unique community in our area. It’s a complete community. It’s not a bedroom community for anybody. So, what else can we do federally, provincially and municipally to make Rutland even better going forward.”

He believes the vision for the evolving neighbourhood is different from that of other areas of the city, like downtown, or the north end or the Mission.

Merrifield says Rutland is culturally rich and diverse and also an emerging part of the city.

“It’s got such awesome park and the new Rutland exchange. There’s new buildings going up, there’s new businesses coming into today. There’s this real community positivity.

“(But) they’ve had some hits over the last couple of years and they’re looking to voice those and make sure that they keep that positive momentum moving forward.” she notes.

Merrifield says the response has been phenomenal so far.

The town hall goes Wednesday July 19 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Kelowna Christian Centre at 905 Badke Road.