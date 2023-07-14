Kelowna sports club welcoming new Canadians to the game of volleyball

Photo: Genesis Athletics Club

A local sports club is helping new Canadians find connection through the game of volleyball.

Genesis Athletics Club is a non-profit, low-cost group of athletes and coaches that share one simple goal: to change the lives of young children through sport.

Jadon Ward, a co-founder of Genesis Athletics Club, tells Castanet he wanted to create a safe space for people of all abilities and backgrounds. A place where everyone is treated fairly and respectfully.

“I think everyone felt like two years of isolation was a long time, but for our youth it was a lifetime. An online world with limited contact became their normal, and now that things have opened back up, we have seen a huge rise in social anxiety, particularly for adolescents," said Ward.

"Add to this that several athletes who moved to Canada during this time – adjusting to a new culture and language as well. Meaningful relationships are an integral part of the human experience, and being a part of a supportive community has an incredibly important impact on mental health."

Starting in January 2022 with just 20 members, the group has grown quickly, sprouting up to 120 members for spring camp and an estimated 200 for this year's summer camp.

Ward says the club has been great for new locals and several teams are forming with more first-generation Canadians than without.

“The club has been absolutely life changing for our family. Once our son joined the volleyball team he was able to switch off screens and connect with real live peers. The friendships he has made in the team environment are extremely strong," said parent Nicole Richard.

'We’ve noticed a massive reduction in the amount of anxiety our son experiences, and increased leadership skills and confidence on the court have been instrumental in growing confidence and self esteem off the court.”

Genesis Athletics Club offers indoor and outdoor camps that are designed to be accessible for those new to the sport, as well as those who have experience.

When kids sign up for the Genesis Athletics Club they can expect to have some healthy fun, to build upon their skills, to make personal growth, and to form new friendships.

“Each session is about three hours, so kids are able to just show up. It’s kind of aimed towards new players and more experienced players as we go over all the fundamental skills and really improve their craft," said co-founder and brother Tilon Ward.

“We still have space open for anyone who’s looking to get involved. All you have to do is go to genesisathletics.ca where you can sign up. It’s a pretty simple process.”

Genesis Athletics Club is still accepting signups for their summer camps and is open to kids in Grade 4 to 12.