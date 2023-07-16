Kelowna mother of six, sibling to crane victim, diagnosed with stage 4 cancer

Tanya Zook-McKay lost her brother Jared in the tragic Kelowna crane collapse of 2021 that took the lives of five workers.

Now, the mother of six finds herself facing an uphill battle as she was recently diagnosed with stage four cancer.

“He’d be the first person that I would tell because he lived with me," said Zook-McKay.

"He would definitely be the person I would run to right now, and going through cancer is a lot, and it’s a burden I wish he could carry right now. My brother, if he was here — he passed away on the crane two years ago yesterday — he was a great guy."

"I loved him, we all loved him, and he was a great uncle. He always put these kids first before anything and they miss that. I know they miss it right now. My cancer treatment is not as intense right now, but it will get intense and they’re here for me. It’s great because we are a positive family.”

Zook-McKay decided to get checked out by a doctor after finding a lump on her breast. Cancer was then discovered in her bones, spine, ribs, pelvis, breast and lymph nodes.

The family of eight has a long journey ahead filled with medical expenses, but the McKays have rallied with positivity and strength as they ask the community for a little financial support.

“I have some papers in front of me and this stack is not covered by the BC Health," she said.

"We live penny to penny… I’m not asking for money, I’m asking for help for my family and for me because these are really big expenses that I can’t carry by myself," she said, explaining money raised will go towards medical expenses as well as groceries for her children and husband.

“We are a very, very positive family and I think — many might hate it — but it’s God. God keeps us going whether we like it or not, and we put our faith in God and he gets us to places we thought we could never go.”

If you’re wishing to donate to Tanya and her family, a GoFundMe page can be found here.