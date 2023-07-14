Kelowna airport worker hospitalized after being hit by aircraft tug

Photo: YLW file photo

A Kelowna International Airport support service worker has been taken to hospital following an incident on the tarmac Friday afternoon.

Airport director Sam Sammadar tells Castanet the incident happened at 1:15 p.m. The worker was struck from behind by an aircraft tug as it was pulling away in preparation for departure.

The male employee suffered serious injuries to his lower body and has been taken to hospital for further treatment.

"We never like to see anything like this happen," said Sammadar, who indicated there will be a detailed investigation to determine how the incident happened and that information will be used to help prevent future incidents. "The safety of our workers is very important and we will learn from this."

An aircraft tug is used to prepare an airplane for take-off or transport for regular maintenance and repair. It's a crucial part of any airport or hangar's ground support equipment. Tugs are low-profile tractors and are often called pushback tugs because they are used to push aircraft away from the gate.

The flight was delayed while YLW employees including their first aid and emergency response members provided immediate treatment on the tarmac.