Environment Canada issues special air quality statement for Thompson-Okanagan

Photo: Castanet Vernon web camera

Environment Canada has issued a smoky skies bulletin for a large part of the B.C. Southern Interior including:

Okanagan Valley

Boundary

Shuswap

South and South Thompson

Wildfire smoke is causing or is expected to cause poor air quality and reduced visibility across these regions over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Environment Canada's air quality statement says wildfire smoke is hazardous to health even at low concentrations, and urges at-risk people, including children, the elderly and people with lung conditions, to avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

"Speak with your health care provider about developing a management plan for wildfire smoke events and maintaining a supply of necessary medications at home and always carrying these medications with you during wildfire season. Take a break from the smoke at a location in your community where you can find clean, cool air," says a statement from Environment Canada.

The next bulletin or update is expected on Saturday.