New survey to determine what Central Okanagan youth are looking for

Photo: Tourism Kelowna

A new survey is taking the pulse of young professionals in the Okanagan.

The Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission and the Okanagan Young Professionals Collective have launched a survey to try and determine what matters most to Okanagan adults under 40.

The survey called "OKGN Pulse" is designed to unearth valuable insights into the experiences and aspirations of the 18 to 40-year-old demographic, in the hopes of fostering a stronger and more inclusive community.

“Young professionals are crucial in shaping the future of the Central Okanagan. This survey is a pulse check on the current state of our community and workforce from the under-40 perspective, providing insight to areas of potential programming and targeted initiatives to address their needs,” says the manager of COEDC Krista Mallory.

The online survey runs until the JUly 21 and is open to young people from Peachland to Lake Country, including but not limited to:

Economic opportunities and entrepreneurship

Work-life balance and career development

Housing affordability and accessibility

Community engagement and social connections

Access to health and wellness resources

Anyone who takes the time to participate will also be eligible for prizes valued at more than $1,000, including a

luxurious one-night stay at The Cove Lakeside Resort, and gift cards to local restaurants and shops.

Once the results of the survey are completed and analyzed by a third-party consultant the findings will be

be further analyzed by smaller focus groups to identify key insights and generate practical recommendations to address community gaps and challenges.

"By harnessing the knowledge obtained through this project, the COEDC and OYP Collective plan to develop strategic initiatives that align with the identified insights, ensuring the delivery of impactful and relevant programs for the young population of the Central Okanagan region," says Mallory.

For more information or to participate click here.