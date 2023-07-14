Crown declines to charge Kelowna officer who shot suspect

Photo: Castanet The scene of a police-involved shooting on Highland Drive North in Kelowna on Dec. 22, 2019

A Kelowna police officer will not be charged for a non-fatal shooting in 2019.

The BC Prosecution Service announced Friday that it will not charge the BC Highway Patrol member who shot and wounded a man during an attempted traffic stop in Kelowna on Dec. 22, 2019.

The file was sent to prosecutors in 2020 after B.C.’s police watchdog the Independent Investigations Office recommended charges be considered.

Crown counsel, however, said Friday it is not able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the officer committed any offence in relation to the incident.

The man who was shot, Philip Hakim, sued the officer who shot him, Const. David Gauthier, in civil court. That lawsuit remains active, but Gauthier and the RCMP have yet to file a response in court.

While the BC Prosecution Service typically does not comment on its rationale for deciding to not charge in individual cases, they make an exception when the IIO recommends charges for a police officer and the Crown declines to move forward.

The statement reveals prosecutors considered charges of dangerous driving, assault with a weapon, reckless discharge of a firearm, attempted murder and criminal negligence causing bodily harm — but found the officer had a reasonable argument of self defense.

Gauthier tried shortly after midnight to pull over the truck Hakim was driving because it was speeding and had a burned-out headlight. The vehicle failed to stop and Gauthier partially disengaged from the chase, turning off his lights, but ended up following at a distance at a lower speed until Hakim’s truck ended up in the cul-de-sac at the end of Highland Drive.

Hakim’s vehicle turned around and ended up facing Gauthier’s police vehicle. The officer got out with his weapon drawn and pointed at the truck, which also had a passenger inside at the time. The interaction was captured on the police cruiser's dashcam.

“As the [officer] crossed into view of the [dashcam] video, the truck’s tires started to turn to its left toward the [officer]. The [officer] yelled, 'stop right there' twice, as he crossed in front of the SUV and into the right-hand exit lane. While he was walking, the truck rolled forward. It then accelerated out of the cul-de-sac through the exit lane as the [officer] continued walking swiftly to his right, in the path of the truck,” the Crown counsel statement said.

As the truck drove out of the cul-de-sac, Gauthier fired two quick shots. The truck did not hit Gauthier and drove away while the officer stated on the radio “10-4, shots fired, he tried to run me over.”

The truck was located several hours later after Hakim turned up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper arm. He underwent surgery.

In explaining their reason to not charge, Crown prosecutors said the evidence showed that Hakim's truck appeared to track the movements of Gauthier during the interaction in the cul-de-sac.

“There was a basis for a reasonable belief that the truck presented an evolving and increasing threat to the [officer]. The evidence supports that it would have been reasonable for him to infer that the driver of the truck was going to hit him,” prosecutors said.

“Given the speed of events, the evidence is sufficient to raise a reasonable doubt that the [officer] believed he was at risk of grievous bodily harm or death from the [Hakim’s] vehicle when he fired two shots, and that the force used was necessary for his self preservation. It is likely that a court would conclude that such a belief in all the circumstances was objectively reasonable.”

The full prosecutorial statement can be read here.