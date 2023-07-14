Actor, writer strike has little impact on Okanagan's growing film industry

Photo: Rob Gibson/file The Castanet building was transformed into a town hall during a Reel One movie production in July, 2022.

Movie cameras will continue to roll throughout Kelowna and the Okanagan despite the actor's strike that has effectively shut down movie and TV production.

Actors, represented by the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) walked off the job at midnight Thursday, joining writers who have been on strike since May 2.

But the strike which has effectively shut down production of big budget movies and TV series will have little imapct on the Okanagan movie industry.

"Luckily for us, our bread and butter is MOW's (Movie of the Week), Hallmark's and what not," said Okanagan Film Commissioner Jon Summerland.

"What's good about them for us is Hallmark has Canadian writers and Hallmark uses Canadian talent. So, at this point we can keep going, and we are.

Canadian performers are members of the Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists (ACTRA) which is separate from its American counterpart.

"As long as ACTRA stays out of it, we should be fine."

While the the cameras will roll on a number of Hallmark productions scheduled to be filmed across the region, Summerland does say six to eight bigger, higher budget features have been postponed.

The real affect of the SAG strike will be felt in areas like the Lower Mainland, Thompson-Nicola and places like Tofino where big budget features tend to be shot.

Summerland does admit the strike could provide an opportunity north of the border.

"There is kind of an opportunity here to create more writers, create more actors. It won't mean the American projects will come up here and use Canadians because that would be bad.

"Just like everyone thought the industry would be dead during COVID...we managed to find a niche and grow. So there is a possibility we can find a niche here and grow."