Regional district urges fire vigilance in parks

Photo: RDCO

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is reminding park users to be fire smart this weekend as the fire risk stays high due to hot and dry conditions in our region.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the wildfire danger rating in the Kelowna area is high and the RDCO wants park users to be mindful that smoking and vaping are not allowed at any time in regional or RDCO community parks. Propane fuelled barbeques are allowed but must be attended and kept safely away from any flammable materials.

"While the fines for anyone found violating the Regional Parks or RDCO Community Parks bylaws range from $250 to $1,000, the greater danger is the risk that smoking and open fires could result in a serious blaze that threatens our parks, amenities and nearby residents and homes," says a news release from the RDCO.

The RDCO is using fire warning sandwich boards in addition to the regular fire danger warning signs located at most parks. These boards will be rotated around the regional park system in an effort to emphasize the seriousness of the fire danger situation in the Central Okanagan.