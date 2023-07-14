Hot air balloon landing in Kelowna parking lot surprises construction worker

Photo: Nick Codutti Hot air balloon lands in Kelowna BMW parking lot.

A Kelowna man was surprised to look up from his construction job near the BMW dealership on Enterprise Way Friday morning to see a hot air balloon landing.

"I'm working in the area and I looked up and saw this balloon landing," says Nick Codutti.

The balloon landed in the back parking lot of the BMW dealership on Enterprise Way.

It was an unusual sight for Codutti but hot air balloons have been landing in odd spots across the Okanagan with some regularity for years now.

The owner of Okanagan Ballooning Joy Klempner has said previously, "hot air balloons float in the direction of the wind." Hot air balloons are also impacted by weather, rising temperatures as the sun rises in the early morning can make it difficult for the balloons to stay aloft.

Typically there is a ground crew that will meet the balloon when it lands and it only takes a short time to deflate the balloon and load the gear into a truck for transportation back to home base.