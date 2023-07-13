Mounties concerned about rising rate of sextortion cases involving Kelowna teens

Photo: Cindy White

More young people are reporting cases of sextortion to the Kelowna RCMP.

The Mounties say there has been an increase recently in incidents involving teen boys between the ages of 14 and 17.

“The increase in the number of complaints at the local detachment may be a result of youth spending more time online during Summer Break,” said Cpl. Tim Russell, Vulnerable Persons Unit. “It is recognized that the number of reported incidents to the police is not a true representation of this crime likely due to the personal nature of these incidents and reluctance to report them for fear of embarrassment.”

In most cases, victims receive friend requests through social media. Offenders will ask them for an intimate image, specifying that it should include their face. Then the sextortionists demand money and threaten to share the photos on the internet if they don’t get paid.

The Kelowna RCMP says that in some cases, even if money is sent, the demands only increase. Investigators remind teens and their parents that this crime is often orchestrated from foreign countries.

Cpl. Russel says the message is simple, “ Don’t share sexually explicit images with anyone, especially online as you have now forfeited complete control of that image."