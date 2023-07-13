Kelowna makes small addition to Kasugai Gardens

Members of the Japan's city of Kasugai came to Kelowna this week to rekindle their relationship with sister-city Kelowna and to talk about the importance of exchanging cultures.

"It has been a relationship that has been built upon initial friendship and exchange of cultural values between the two different communities and always the hope and extension there would be a business exchange," said Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas on Thursday.

The Mayor of Kasugai was in the city to exchange gifts and to learn about Canadian culture.

“He’s here basically to deepen the relationship between us and then to take the things he sees that are really great and convey them to the people of Kasugai when he gets home," said Kasugai Mayor Naoki Ishiguro's translator.

"He feels that there is a great value with our sister-city relationship because both Canada and Japan have great things we can offer each other."

The City of Kelowna made an addition to Kasugai Gardens — a little piece of Japan that represents Kasugai — with the installation of a plaque that strengthens the bond between sister cities.

“It’s a beautiful plaque that shares a little bit more information," said Dyas.

"The stone sculpture itself shares information about the relationship, the length of the relationship, and probably is a little bit of symbolism as it’s made out of concrete and a beautiful gold plated plaque which will state that this will be a relationship that continues through the years."

Delegates of Kasugai will be in the City of Kelowna until July 16, spending most of their time soaking up what this beautiful place has to offer.