Kelowna Art Gallery won’t be deterred by anti-trans vandals

Cindy White

The Kelowna Art Gallery isn’t letting repeated acts of vandalism stop it from showing its support for teh LGBTQ community.

It’s putting up new vinyl flags on the windows facing Water Street, after both its pride and trans pride flags were torn down on three separate occasions in recent weeks. The gallery had them flying outside its main entrance to celebrate Pride Month in June.

“At the recommendation of the RCMP, we’re not rehanging them. We’ve come up with the vinyl solution,” explained executive director Nataley Nagy.

One of the perpetrators turned himself in after the Kelowna RCMP released CCTV images of the incident on May 31. The flags were ripped down again on June 17 and July 1.

It’s not just the Kelowna Art Gallery being targeted in these incidents. Nagy points out that galleries in the Vancouver area, and even the Tate Gallery in London have been the scenes of anti-trans hate.

“There’s a lot of concern about the intolerance that people are demonstrating, and using art galleries for that demonstration.

“To us, they’re symbols of happiness and hope. We really believe in freedom of expression, of course, we are an art Gallery. (However) we really won’t tolerate intolerance,” said Nagy.

While the flags should be safe now, the gallery was hit again Wednesday night. Someone defaced a metal sculpture on the Cawston Avenue side of the building. Staff was busy cleaning it off on Thursday morning.