Okanagan film and TV sector contributed $127.25M to economy in 2020

Photo: Rob Gibson

More good news from the Okanagan film industry.

Okanagan film commissioner Jon Summerland says recent economic impact figures have shown the industry contributed $127.25M to the region's economy in 2020.

That represents a 152 per cent increase over the previous 7 years of TV and film production.

In 2020 there were 92 productions in the Okanagan, which amounts to 18 per cent of all film and television production in British Columbia.

“The figures show a 17 per cent compound growth rate in the Okanagan film and television industry’s direct output over those 7 years,” said Summerland.

“And for 2021 the figures show that film and TV production in the Okanagan is growing faster than the overall provincial average growth industry, with 74 per cent more productions using local tax incentives in 2021 than in 2014 which is significantly greater than the overall provincial growth of 56 per cent over the same period of time.”

Summerland says the dollar impacts and their implications that the Okanagan Film Commission is reporting are researched and analyzed by Creative BC, a department of the B.C. provincial government using the CIERA economic development analysis system.

“This is good news for the people and businesses that supply materials and services to the industry which includes lumber, hardware, groceries, auto supplies, fuel, clothing, commercial rentals and accommodations, just to name a few of the businesses that benefit. Plus this contributes to an increase in local jobs in production, animation and service businesses. And, this overall growth is in spite of the challenges the pandemic brought to this and other industries.”

Film and TV production in 2022 is looking good as well and 2023 is on track to meet or exceed last year with over 30 productions in the Okanagan already this year.

"So we know that once the numbers are tallied for these years we will see a continued positive trend. And this activity is all taking place as the writer’s strike and streaming services are causing a pulling back on productions," Summerland says.